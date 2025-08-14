Markets
ABBV

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, U, APGE

August 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 22,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 69,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 6,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) options are showing a volume of 2,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, U options, or APGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Future Dividend Aristocrats
 AESC Videos
 Institutional Holders of TGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Future Dividend Aristocrats-> AESC Videos-> Institutional Holders of TGI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
U
APGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.