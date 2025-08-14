Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, U, APGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 22,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 4,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 69,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 6,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) options are showing a volume of 2,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

