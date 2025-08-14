Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, U, APGE

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 69,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 6,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) options are showing a volume of 2,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, U options, or APGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Future Dividend Aristocrats
AESC Videos
Institutional Holders of TGI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.