Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, LRCX, UAL

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 66,349 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 25,628 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
