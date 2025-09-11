Markets
ABBV

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, LRCX, UAL

September 11, 2025 — 01:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 26,476 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 66,349 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 25,628 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, LRCX options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

