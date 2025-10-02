Markets
AAPL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, RKLB, CRSP

October 02, 2025 — 03:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 654,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 65.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 60.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 81,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 222,383 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 16,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) options are showing a volume of 24,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,400 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, RKLB options, or CRSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

