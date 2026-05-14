Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, BTDR, MSGS

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 72,803 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 30,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 2,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, BTDR options, or MSGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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