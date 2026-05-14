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AAPL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, BTDR, MSGS

May 14, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 629,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 62.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 91,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 72,803 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 30,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 2,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, BTDR options, or MSGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 ERTH Dividend History
 Earnings Surprises

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> ERTH Dividend History-> Earnings Surprises-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
BTDR
MSGS

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