Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAP, KMX, RDDT

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 33,632 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 38,513 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAP options, KMX options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Defense Dividend Stocks
BAYK Insider Buying
FAN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.