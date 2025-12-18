Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAP, KMX, RDDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 13,946 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 5,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 33,632 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 38,513 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, KMX options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

