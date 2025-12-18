Markets
AAP

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAP, KMX, RDDT

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 13,946 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 5,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 33,632 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 38,513 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, KMX options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 BAYK Insider Buying
 FAN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Defense Dividend Stocks-> BAYK Insider Buying-> FAN Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
KMX
RDDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.