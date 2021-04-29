Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDC, C, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 20,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 84,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 77,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 13,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

