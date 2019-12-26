Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, OLED, WSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 418,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 465.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 28,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 10,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 263.9% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And WillScot Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 9,086 contracts, representing approximately 908,600 underlying shares or approximately 238.8% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,800 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, OLED options, or WSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

