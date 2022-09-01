Notable Thursday Option Activity: TRUP, PLNT, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 4,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 453,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.4% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 501,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 7,141 contracts, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares or approximately 84% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,800 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 42,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

