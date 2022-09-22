Notable Thursday Option Activity: RWT, CVNA, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), where a total volume of 14,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 63,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 10,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 66,161 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 9,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
