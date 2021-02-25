Notable Thursday Option Activity: PENN, KRA, TREE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 26,832 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraton Corp (Symbol: KRA) saw options trading volume of 1,413 contracts, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of KRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of KRA. Below is a chart showing KRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,108 contracts, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, KRA options, or TREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.