Markets
PENN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PENN, KRA, TREE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 26,832 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Kraton Corp (Symbol: KRA) saw options trading volume of 1,413 contracts, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of KRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of KRA. Below is a chart showing KRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,108 contracts, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, KRA options, or TREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN KRA TREE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest