Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, LRCX, CLDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 36,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,726 contracts, representing approximately 572,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 3,458 contracts, representing approximately 345,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

