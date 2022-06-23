Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, LRCX, CLDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 36,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,726 contracts, representing approximately 572,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 3,458 contracts, representing approximately 345,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, LRCX options, or CLDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.