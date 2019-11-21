Markets
MDB

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, AMTD, GOOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 9,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 966,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) options are showing a volume of 30,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of AMTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,600 underlying shares of AMTD. Below is a chart showing AMTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 15,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1310 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, AMTD options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDB AMTD GOOG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular