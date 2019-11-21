Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, AMTD, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 9,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 966,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) options are showing a volume of 30,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of AMTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,600 underlying shares of AMTD. Below is a chart showing AMTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 15,160 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1310 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1310 strike highlighted in orange:

