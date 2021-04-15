Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: KREF, GOOG, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), where a total volume of 5,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 597,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 180.3% of KREF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,600 underlying shares of KREF. Below is a chart showing KREF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 22,370 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 155.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 638,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 32,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

