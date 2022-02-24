Notable Thursday Option Activity: HSC, CCCC, CUTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harsco Corp. (Symbol: HSC), where a total volume of 3,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 381,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.4% of HSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares of HSC. Below is a chart showing HSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
C4 Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CCCC) saw options trading volume of 6,336 contracts, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares or approximately 125.2% of CCCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of CCCC. Below is a chart showing CCCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) saw options trading volume of 2,088 contracts, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares or approximately 120.9% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
