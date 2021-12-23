Notable Thursday Option Activity: H, ABT, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), where a total volume of 4,935 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 26,620 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,200 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 58,280 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 5,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

