Markets
H

Notable Thursday Option Activity: H, ABT, JPM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), where a total volume of 4,935 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 26,620 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,200 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 58,280 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 5,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for H options, ABT options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

H ABT JPM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular