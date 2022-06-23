Notable Thursday Option Activity: FNKO, WMT, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO), where a total of 3,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.4% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 510,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 61,944 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 5,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 91,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

