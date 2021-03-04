Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, OXY, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 16,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 90,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 9,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 64,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, OXY options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

