Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, BYSI, NCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 56,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 198.3% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
BeyondSpring Inc (Symbol: BYSI) options are showing a volume of 4,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.6% of BYSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of BYSI. Below is a chart showing BYSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw options trading volume of 36,575 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 147.9% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,400 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, BYSI options, or NCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
