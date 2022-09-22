Notable Thursday Option Activity: DISH, SAM, DEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 24,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,900 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 639 contracts, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 64 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,400 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) options are showing a volume of 3,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, SAM options, or DEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.