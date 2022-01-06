Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, DVN, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 29,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 4,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 105,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 30,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 206,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 52,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

