Notable Thursday Option Activity: CXW, C, OKTA

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 12,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 87,431 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 4,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 452,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

