Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, DASH, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 58,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 34,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 17,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 21,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

