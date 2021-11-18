Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, ETSY, BSX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 4,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 464,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 887,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 12,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 37,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 33,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

