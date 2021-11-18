Markets
CHTR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, ETSY, BSX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 4,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 464,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 887,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 12,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 37,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 33,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, ETSY options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHTR ETSY BSX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular