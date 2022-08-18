Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, AMAL, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 13,587 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL) saw options trading volume of 975 contracts, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of AMAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of AMAL. Below is a chart showing AMAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 25,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

