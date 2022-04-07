Notable Thursday Option Activity: ASO, AA, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 21,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,500 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 29,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 83,152 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 8,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,500 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASO options, AA options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
