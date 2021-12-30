Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: APD, ZTS, XLNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total volume of 3,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 886,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 5,867 contracts, representing approximately 586,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 12,157 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

