Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, CERN, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 15,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) saw options trading volume of 13,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 13,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

