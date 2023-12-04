Notable Monday Option Activity: WSO, X, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), where a total of 3,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.5% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 239,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 43,053 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 110.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 6,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 35,717 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
