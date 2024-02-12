Notable Monday Option Activity: WM, DIS, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 11,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 115,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 309,438 contracts, representing approximately 30.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 42,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WM options, DIS options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VAPO Stock Predictions
Funds Holding NTSE
CAGC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.