Notable Monday Option Activity: WM, DIS, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 11,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 115,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 309,438 contracts, representing approximately 30.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 42,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WM options, DIS options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.