Notable Monday Option Activity: WCC, GPN, TNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 2,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 550,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 6,999 contracts, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) saw options trading volume of 1,846 contracts, representing approximately 184,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WCC options, GPN options, or TNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
