Notable Monday Option Activity: VRNT, DASH, POOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total of 2,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 15,622 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 2,446 contracts, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRNT options, DASH options, or POOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGOV
Funds Holding FEMS
Funds Holding NONE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.