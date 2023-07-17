Notable Monday Option Activity: VRNT, DASH, POOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total of 2,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 15,622 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 2,446 contracts, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

