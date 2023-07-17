News & Insights

Markets
VRNT

Notable Monday Option Activity: VRNT, DASH, POOL

July 17, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total of 2,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 15,622 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 2,446 contracts, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRNT options, DASH options, or POOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGOV
 Funds Holding FEMS
 Funds Holding NONE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRNT
DASH
POOL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.