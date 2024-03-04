News & Insights

Markets
TRUP

Notable Monday Option Activity: TRUP, JPM, PCT

March 04, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 5,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 597,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 998,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 44,128 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 15,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, JPM options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks With Potential
 Moderna RSI
 PFE MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRUP
JPM
PCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.