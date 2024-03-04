Notable Monday Option Activity: TRUP, JPM, PCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 5,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 597,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 998,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 44,128 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 15,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, JPM options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

