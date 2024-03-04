Notable Monday Option Activity: TRUP, JPM, PCT

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 44,128 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 15,609 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, JPM options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks With Potential
Moderna RSI
PFE MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.