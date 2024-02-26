Notable Monday Option Activity: TMDX, PAR, PPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total volume of 3,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 390,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.8% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) options are showing a volume of 1,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 4,478 contracts, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, PAR options, or PPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

