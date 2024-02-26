Notable Monday Option Activity: TMDX, PAR, PPC

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) options are showing a volume of 1,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 4,478 contracts, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
