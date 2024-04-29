Notable Monday Option Activity: TDG, DGX, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 182,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 5,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 10,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, DGX options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

