News & Insights

Markets
TDG

Notable Monday Option Activity: TDG, DGX, DLTR

April 29, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 182,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 5,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 10,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, DGX options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNPR
 SMAP shares outstanding history
 BXG Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDG
DGX
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.