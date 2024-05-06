Notable Monday Option Activity: ST, VST, WYNN

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 31,801 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 8,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ST options, VST options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ValueForum Discussion Community
CLXT Options Chain
DBB Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.