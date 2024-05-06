Notable Monday Option Activity: ST, VST, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), where a total of 13,201 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 6,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,600 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 31,801 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 8,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ST options, VST options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

