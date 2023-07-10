Notable Monday Option Activity: SPB, VAC, MRTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 8,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 818,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.1% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 686,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,200 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) options are showing a volume of 3,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.6% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,300 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) saw options trading volume of 3,569 contracts, representing approximately 356,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

