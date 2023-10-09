Notable Monday Option Activity: SMCI, MDB, IBP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 20,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,310 contracts, representing approximately 731,000 underlying shares or approximately 68% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) options are showing a volume of 1,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
