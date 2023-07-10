Notable Monday Option Activity: SLVM, PAG, CHPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM), where a total volume of 3,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 312,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of SLVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of SLVM. Below is a chart showing SLVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 1,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 92,519 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

