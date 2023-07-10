Notable Monday Option Activity: SLVM, PAG, CHPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM), where a total volume of 3,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 312,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of SLVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of SLVM. Below is a chart showing SLVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 1,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 92,519 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLVM options, PAG options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IVR Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of TNX
GUT Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.