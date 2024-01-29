News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: SABR, INTC, CAR

January 29, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), where a total of 18,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 257,143 contracts, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 31,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 2,714 contracts, representing approximately 271,400 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SABR options, INTC options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
