Notable Monday Option Activity: SABR, INTC, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), where a total of 18,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 257,143 contracts, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 31,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 2,714 contracts, representing approximately 271,400 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

