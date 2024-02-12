News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: RICK, R, LSCC

February 12, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total of 675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 133% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 2,407 contracts, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares or approximately 130.4% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC) saw options trading volume of 29,058 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 128.3% of LSCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,500 underlying shares of LSCC. Below is a chart showing LSCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

