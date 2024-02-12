Notable Monday Option Activity: RICK, R, LSCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total of 675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 133% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 2,407 contracts, representing approximately 240,700 underlying shares or approximately 130.4% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC) saw options trading volume of 29,058 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 128.3% of LSCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,500 underlying shares of LSCC. Below is a chart showing LSCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RICK options, R options, or LSCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
AMIC Videos
FTSD Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.