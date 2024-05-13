Notable Monday Option Activity: RDFN, RTX, PETS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total of 27,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 3,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,800 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 38,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) saw options trading volume of 2,039 contracts, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

