Notable Monday Option Activity: RDFN, RTX, PETS

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 38,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) saw options trading volume of 2,039 contracts, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
