Notable Monday Option Activity: PVH, TGT, EVLV

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 38,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV) options are showing a volume of 14,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PVH options, TGT options, or EVLV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
