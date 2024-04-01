Notable Monday Option Activity: PVH, TGT, EVLV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 6,470 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 848,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 38,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV) options are showing a volume of 14,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

