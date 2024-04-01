News & Insights

Markets
PVH

Notable Monday Option Activity: PVH, TGT, EVLV

April 01, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 6,470 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 848,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 38,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV) options are showing a volume of 14,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PVH options, TGT options, or EVLV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RSE Options Chain
 CGW Dividend History
 AEP Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PVH
TGT
EVLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.