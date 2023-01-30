Notable Monday Option Activity: POOL, WHR, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total volume of 8,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 808,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.6% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,800 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.9% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 17,343 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
