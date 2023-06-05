Notable Monday Option Activity: PLTR, PFSI, WK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 501,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 109.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 50,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,485 contracts, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) options are showing a volume of 1,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of WK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of WK. Below is a chart showing WK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

