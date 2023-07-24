Notable Monday Option Activity: PENN, BDX, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 15,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 4,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 966,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 643 contracts, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 81 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, BDX options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

