Notable Monday Option Activity: PENN, BDX, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 15,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 4,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 966,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 643 contracts, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 81 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PENN options, BDX options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CARG Stock Predictions
HYUP Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CERS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.