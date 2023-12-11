Notable Monday Option Activity: PAR, SABR, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total of 21,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 915.9% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 230,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 72,497 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 174.7% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 40,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 666,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 89,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
