Notable Monday Option Activity: ORA, RGLD, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total of 2,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 480,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,900 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 2,342 contracts, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 159,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 9,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,700 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

