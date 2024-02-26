Notable Monday Option Activity: OMI, SPOT, STRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total of 4,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 729,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 13,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 1,860 contracts, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

