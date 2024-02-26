News & Insights

Markets
OMI

Notable Monday Option Activity: OMI, SPOT, STRL

February 26, 2024 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total of 4,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 729,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 13,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 1,860 contracts, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMI options, SPOT options, or STRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding MUC
 SHEN Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMI
SPOT
STRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.