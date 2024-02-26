Notable Monday Option Activity: OMI, SPOT, STRL

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 13,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 1,860 contracts, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMI options, SPOT options, or STRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding MUC
SHEN Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.