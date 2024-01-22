Notable Monday Option Activity: OKTA, RGR, BG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 8,971 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 897,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 564 contracts, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 6,362 contracts, representing approximately 636,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

