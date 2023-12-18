Notable Monday Option Activity: NUE, SPT, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 9,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 913,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 3,261 contracts, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 320,032 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 29,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUE options, SPT options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DRIP Returns Calculator
IBEX shares outstanding history
CRWN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.