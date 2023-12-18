Notable Monday Option Activity: NUE, SPT, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 9,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 913,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) saw options trading volume of 3,261 contracts, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 320,032 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 29,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

